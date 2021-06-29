-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Raheem Mostert: 49ers rookie RBs handling transition to pros “so well”
Raheem Mostert is used to being part of a running back committee with the 49ers, but the names are going to be different this year. Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon are off the roster and Jeff Wilson is recovering from a torn meniscus that will keep him out for several months. Wayne Gallman signed with [more]
Axios
Death toll From Florida condo collapse reaches 11 with 150 still missing
The death toll of the fallen, 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, rose to 11, with 150 people still unaccounted for on Monday.The big picture: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava cautioned that “these numbers are very fluid” on Monday evening, the bioreports reports. She emphasized earlier in the day that rescue and recovery operation remains “the top concern,” according to the Miami Herald. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar
Reuters
Basketball-Durant headlines U.S. men’s roster for Tokyo Olympics
The 12-member squad will be headlined by Kevin Durant, who was the team’s leading scorer at both the 2016 Rio Games and 2012 London Games and is only the fourth U.S. male basketball player selected to three or more Olympic teams. The average age of the players, which USA Basketball said will be 28.2 years old at the end of the Olympics, trails only the gold-medal-winning teams from the 1996 Atlanta Games (29.4) and 1992 Barcelona Games (29.0).
Reuters
Cycling-Spectator who caused Tour crash still at large
PERROS-GUIREC, France (Reuters) – French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage. “The Landerneau police are investigating and we haven’t heard back from them yet,” Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told Reuters after organisers ASO filed a lawsuit against the unidentified spectator.