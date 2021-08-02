watch:-italy-wildfires-seen-in-aerial-footage

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Italy wildfires seen in aerial footage
It’s. Okay. It’s. Okay. This. A okay. Yeah. Okay. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{“duration”:”1:02″,”description”:”Officials in Italy battled wildfires that raged across the country, including in the Dannunziana forest near Pescara, where at least 100 people were evacuated.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/International”,”id”:”79226365″,”title”:”Italy wildfires seen in aerial footage”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/International/video/italy-wildfires-aerial-footage-79226365″}