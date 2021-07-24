Watch Hero Yorkie Fend Off Aggressive Coyote To Save Her Human – HuffPost

A tiny Yorkshire terrier with the heart of a lion fended off a coyote on a residential Toronto street, protecting her 10-year-old human.

The dramatic confrontation was caught on a home surveillance video.

When a coyote chased Lily Kwan and her rescue dog, Macy, down a street earlier this week, Lily dropped the leash and ran for help. Lily said she had recently seen notices about a coyote chasing children in the neighborhood, and she told reporters, “I thought, am I next, what is going to happen to me?”

Lily said she ran down the sidewalk, and “started screaming for help” and rang door bells until a neighbor let her in.

Macy was taken to a veterinarian intensive care unit for surgery to treat several wounds, but is now home and is expected to make a full recovery.

“She’s a super brave dog; I love her so much. I just thought, this tiny dog could protect this huge human being, trying to fight off this huge coyote,” Lily said.

Her mom, Dorothy Kwan, said the little dog “would do anything for our family, so I’m actually not surprised that she did that.” She was, however, shocked at how aggressive the coyote was. “It just kept coming after [Lily] and our dog,” she said.

Kwan is angry that officials don’t trap and remove coyotes in the neighborhood, especially when they’re so aggressive. So far, the animals are only being tracked via electronic collars.

As for Macy, as CNN host Robin Meade said, “What a good girl, what a good girl you are.”