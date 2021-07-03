Home SPORTS WATCH: Frank Kaminsky celebrates in Phoenix by chugging beer
WATCH: Frank Kaminsky celebrates in Phoenix by chugging beer

After the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night to advance to the 2021 NBA Finals, the team arrived in Phoenix to a crowd of thousands ready to party.

Wisconsin legend Frank Kaminsky is a part of that Suns team, and he celebrated in very Badger-like fashion upon arrival in Phoenix. The former Badger may have not played in the series against the Clippers, but he did get the fans riled up after the win.

For the Suns, it’s their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1993, but it isn’t Kaminsky’s first time getting a party started. Once a Badger, always a Badger as they say:

