Watch: Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in Downtown St. Louis – KTVI Fox 2 St. Louis

St. Louis County cooling center opens today
ST. LOUIS – The summer heat and humidity is slowly returning to St. Louis.
For those who lack adequate shelter or air conditioning, St. Louis County is opening a cooling center Monday.
Helicopter lands at City of Bridgeton’s July 4th parade
BRIDGETON, Mo. – The City of Bridgeton held its Fourth of July parade Sunday.
There were plenty of floats and fun. The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation even landed a Huey Helicopter.
Woman shot and killed on July 4th in Mark Twain neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in the Mark Twain neighborhood on the night of the Fourth of July.
Police said she was shot just before 11:30 p.m. on Ruskin Avenue at Harney Avenue.
