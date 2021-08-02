watch:-floods-and-mudslides-slam-the-west

Transcript for Floods and mudslides slam the West

And turning now to our other major headline millions bracing for more extreme and dangerous weather out west. Monsoon thunderstorms flash flooding and mudslides. Are wreaking Havoc it Colorado part of an interstate west of Denver will be closed for an extended period of time after it was damaged in a mud slide. This morning dangerous downpours swamping the west monsoon rains inundating parts of Arizona triggering flash floods in creating terrifying scenes. Like this. Entire neighborhoods transformed into rivers is fast moving storm waters to sweep through the streets and into homes. Within a couple of minutes. It was overflowing with a similar scene in California. After a ray or downpour caused serious flooding in Joshua Tree meanwhile the wet weather creating this unprecedented mud slide in Colorado trees and debris swamping interstate seventy trapping dozens of cars and stranding some drivers for days the thick mud more than ten feet deep in some spots Colorado officials now saying to slide is so severe. And unstable they don’t know when the interstate will reopen. But the flooding is not the only hazard from these storms. Lightning strike sparking new fires in California. As firefighters battle massive blaze is already burning across the state. Meanwhile this fire in Montana has burned more than 65000. Acres becoming the largest fire in the state the flames moving so fast even this herd of elk struggled to escape. And now experts warned that a new round of storms are expected to bring wind and lightning but little rain a combination that could create. The perfect storm for wildfires.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.