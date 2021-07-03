watch:-eric-haase’s-homer-gives-detroit-tigers-lead-against-white-sox-in-unlikely-fashion

Hometown slugger Eric Haase was back in left field for the Detroit Tigers after getting a night off on Friday.

Which means good things happened for the Tigers once again.

Haase came up with the Tigers trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning with two runners on base, thanks to walks from White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel. Haase sent Keuchel’s 0-1 pick on a line to center fielder Billy Hamilton. Hamilton charged the ball, which was sinking quickly and dove for it just as it bounced off the ground and under his glove. The ball rolled all the way to the warning track, more than 420 feet from home plate, as Haase … well, just check it out here:

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eric Haase’s homer gives Detroit Tigers lead in unlikely fashion