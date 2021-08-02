Home News America WATCH: Elk reach safety after fleeing flames in Montana
News America

WATCH: Elk reach safety after fleeing flames in Montana

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch:-elk-reach-safety-after-fleeing-flames-in-montana

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Transcript for Elk reach safety after fleeing flames in Montana

Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{“duration”:”1:01″,”description”:”A firefighter filmed elk successfully fleeing the flames of a blaze in Montana’s Big Horn County, which has seen nearly 67,000 acres scorched.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/US”,”id”:”79226418″,”title”:”Elk reach safety after fleeing flames in Montana”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/elk-reach-safety-fleeing-flames-montana-79226418″}

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts...

WATCH: Fog envelopes city skyline in Brisbane

Iowa agrees to pay $5K to 5 protesters...

WATCH: Italy wildfires seen in aerial footage

Neanderthals were painting caves in Europe long before...

Democrats press McCarthy to resign after comment ‘hard...

‘Overwhelming support’: Professor breaks down why Tunisians back...

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series to premiere...

Boeing set to retry test flight in bid...

‘Absolutely crazy’: Zoo celebrates birth of 2 giant...

Leave a Reply