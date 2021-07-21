watch:-dolphins-‘stampede’-near-whale-watchers-off-california-coast

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Dolphins ‘stampede’ near whale watchers off California coast
New. Okay. Yeah. Or.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{“duration”:”1:02″,”description”:”DOLPHIN DELUGE: A group of whale watchers were lucky enough to see a huge “dolphin stampede” off the coast of Dana Point, California.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/US”,”id”:”78969083″,”title”:”Dolphins ‘stampede’ near whale watchers off California coast”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/dolphins-stampede-whale-watchers-off-california-coast-78969083″}