Home News America WATCH: Dolphins ‘stampede’ near whale watchers off California coast
News America

WATCH: Dolphins ‘stampede’ near whale watchers off California coast

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch:-dolphins-‘stampede’-near-whale-watchers-off-california-coast

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Transcript for Dolphins ‘stampede’ near whale watchers off California coast

New. Okay. Yeah. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{“duration”:”1:02″,”description”:”DOLPHIN DELUGE: A group of whale watchers were lucky enough to see a huge “dolphin stampede” off the coast of Dana Point, California.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/US”,”id”:”78969083″,”title”:”Dolphins ‘stampede’ near whale watchers off California coast”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/dolphins-stampede-whale-watchers-off-california-coast-78969083″}

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

1 dead, 2 missing in flash flood

WATCH: Mastermind cat escapes an ‘escape proof’ cage...

WATCH: Toy plane loops and swoops into unsuspecting...

WATCH: China subways inundated amid heavy flooding

Judge: Ex-Army Ranger weaponized military training to aid...

House speaker blocks Reps. Banks and Jordan from...

Extremist groups come into focus in criminal charges

Men have a bigger carbon footprint than women....

Netherlands thrashes Zambia 10-3 in women’s football tournament...

Rochester mayor, husband, plead not guilty to gun...

Leave a Reply