Watch Dogs: Legion’s Creepy P.T. Hallway Easter Egg Explained – Screen Rant

The recently released Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline DLC contains a new adventure for the original Watch Dogs’ Aiden Pearce and Watch Dogs 2‘s Wrench, serving as a prequel to Watch Dogs: Legion. During Bloodline’s story, players are treated to an unexpected Easter egg, in which Ubisoft appears to reference Hideo Kojima’s horrifying P.T.

P.T. (“playable teaser“) was a free PS4 game demo that made waves in 2014. A psychological horror experience directed by Kojima with the help of acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, P.T. was intended to be a playable trailer for a new Silent Hill game called Silent Hills, but publisher Konami later decided to cancel the project and removed P.T. from the PlayStation Store. The demo was widely praised for its ever-changing, extremely detailed, looping hallway level design, as well as its complex story and genuine scares, leaving a lasting impression on the video game industry.

Since its release, many games have referenced P.T., and a late mission in Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline now joins them. Titled “Bury Your Dead,” the mission sees Jackson Pearce diving into his uncle Aiden’s mind using a piece of technology called the BrocaBridge. The BrocaBridge is central to the DLC’s story, giving humanity the ability to assume control of machinery using only their minds. Jackson takes the BrocaBridge one step further, using it to enter Aiden’s mind to help him recover from an injury.

How Watch Dogs: Legion’s New DLC References Kojima’s P.T.

Aiden asks Jackson to help him gather his personal belongings from a nearby house that resembles Jackson’s childhood home. Searching the house eventually takes a sinister turn, as Jackson begins to experience looping hallways and the presence of his deceased sister, Lena, representing Aiden’s never-ending guilt about losing his niece in the first Watch Dogs. After traveling down the first couple hallways, Jackson finds himself in one that is clearly an homage to the P.T. demo.

The Watch Dogs: Legion hallway looks nearly identical to the one in P.T., with a similar wallpaper color and placement of desks and items. Clocks, framed paintings and drawings of eyes scatter the walls, and the hallway ends with a doorway to a basement area – just like the door the player can enter in P.T. to start a new loop. There’s even a balcony area near the end of the second hallway that bears resemblance to the one in P.T., where the terrifying Lisa is spotted looking down on the player.

The Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline DLC references to P.T. continue, with Jackson hearing Lena’s static voice emitted from a phone in the hallway, resembling a moment in the demo when the player triggers a chilling phone call. A doorway on the right side of the hallway also seems to represents the bathroom area in P.T., though this room can’t be accessed in Watch Dogs. It seems some developers at Ubisoft are big fans of Hideo Kojima’s ill-fated P.T., immortalizing the cancelled Silent Hills project in Watch Dogs: Legion.

