Watch Dogs Legion Comic Book Will Expand on the Game’s Universe – IGN – IGN

Ubisoft has joined forces with publisher Behemoth Comics to release a new series of comics based on iconic gaming franchises like Watch Dogs. IGN can exclusively reveal the first of these books, a limited series that spins directly out of 2020’s Watch Dogs Legion.

Also titled Watch Dogs Legion, this four-issue series is designed to operate as a standalone story while still focusing on the resistance organization known as DedSec and the conflicts of the game. The series is written by Sylvain Runberg (The Girl Who Danced With Death) and drawn by Gabriel Germain (Silencio). Germain and Alberto Massaggia will both provide covers for the series.

Get a closer look at the cover art for Watch Dogs Legion #1 in the slideshow gallery below:

Watch Dogs Legion #1: Exclusive Preview

Here’s Behemoth’s official summary for the series:

London Calling! Mass surveillance, private militias bringing order to the streets, organized crime… the city of London has become a symbol of widespread oppression, and only its people can free it. A resistance movement bringing together genius hackers and insurgents ready for combat, DedSec stands up to free the city from the yoke of these profiteers. While investigating mysterious disappearances in Kennington Oval Camp, journalist Louise Hartford will cross paths with Adam Logan, known as “Spiral”, a London DJ whose music has become a symbol of revolt. Together, and with other companions in misfortune, they will have to infiltrate the spheres of power to unravel the truth.

Look for Watch Dogs Legion #1 to hit stores on November 3, 2021.

IGN’s Dan Stapleton gave the Watch Dogs Legion game an 8 when it released in 2020, saying, “Watch Dogs Legion takes Ubisoft’s open-world hacker series in an interesting new direction by letting you swap between the inhabitants of a near-future London almost at will. There’s enough variety in the way different characters play to make that a good tradeoff for not having one traditionally progressing character with a fleshed-out personality, and playing with permadeath enabled ratchets up the tension of infiltrating heavily guarded areas. On top of that, the map is detailed and loaded with environmental puzzles to solve with a little help from your drones. Legion is technically a little rough, but its sandbox-style approach is a good idea that sets Watch Dogs’ moment-to-moment gameplay even further apart from the GTA series.”

Legion is getting new content in 2021, including a “Performance Mode” for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions and a zombie-themed expansion dubbed “Legion of the Dead.”