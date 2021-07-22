watch:-deadly-monsoon-storms-slam-colorado

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Deadly monsoon storms slam Colorado
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{“duration”:”1:01″,”description”:”ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest threats and conditions in the West. “,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/GMA”,”id”:”78987207″,”title”:”Deadly monsoon storms slam Colorado”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/News/video/deadly-monsoon-storms-slam-colorado-78987207″}