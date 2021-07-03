Home ENTERTAINMENT Watch Chris Hemsworth give a shark an anal swab: ‘Let’s dig in, shall we? – Entertainment Weekly News
ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Chris Hemsworth give a shark an anal swab: ‘Let’s dig in, shall we? – Entertainment Weekly News

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch-chris-hemsworth-give-a-shark-an-anal-swab:-‘let’s-dig-in,-shall-we?-–-entertainment-weekly-news

And it’s all in the name of science.

Chris Hemsworth is getting to the bottom of shark eating habits.

In an exclusive clip from Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth, which is part of National Geographic’s Sharkfest, the Thor star helps researchers with their quest to learn more about the ocean-dwelling species.

After ensuring the captured shark is all right, and not in distress, while samples are collected, Hemsworth is recruited to tap dat shark a–.

“Here we are, about to take an anal swab from the shark,” Hemsworth says in the clip, holding up the medical device. “All for science. So let’s dig in, shall we?”

After retrieving the sample, the Aussie actor does offer his apologies.

“Sorry about that, mate,” he says.

Chris Hemsworth sitting on his surfboard in the water

Chris Hemsworth sits on his surfboard in the water on ‘Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth’

| Credit: National Geographic/Craig Parry

This year’s Sharkfest kicks off Monday, July 5 on National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney XD, and Disney+. It will span six weeks, and features 21 hours of original programming, and 60 hours of enhanced content.

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth airs July 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

Related content:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tabitha Brown Responds To Wendy Williams’ Marriage Comments...

Whoops, Netflix killed a bunch of shows while...

New Spidey Costumes Revealed for Spider-Man: No Way...

‘Independence Day’ execs didn’t want to cast Will...

Netflix shows canceled and renewed in 2021 –...

‘Lovecraft Country’ Not Returning For Season 2 On...

Riot Games Launches Royalty-Free Album For Streamers –...

Foundation Apple TV+ show: Release date, trailers, cast,...

Ghislaine Maxwell Says Cosby Ruling Should End Her...

Ciara’s Mega Mission: Stopping Cervical Cancer In Black...

Leave a Reply