watch:-celtics-star-jayson-tatum’s-first-press-conference-from-tokyo-olympics

Boston Celtics All-Star swingman Jayson Tatum made the trip overseas to Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and took part in his first press conference with the media early in the morning on Thursday.

The St. Louis product spoke on a number of issues pertinent to the Olympics, working with new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, playing against former teammates soon when Team USA takes on France in Olympic play, and the exit of lifelong friend Bradley Beal due to COVID precautions. With his sights firmly fixed on winning a gold medal with Team USA after some early turbulence in exhibition play, Tatum had plenty to say despite the early hour, and not just about the Games.

Watch the video embedded below courtesy of our friends at CLNS Media to hear all the Duke product had to share on his experience in Tokyo, with COVID, and much more.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

