watch:-california-teen-attacked-by-crocodile-in-mexico

Transcript for California teen attacked by crocodile in Mexico

These snorting a California teenager is recovery after a terrifying encounter with a twelve foot crocodile key none of Hammel was traveling with friends to Mexico when the tricked her into a nightmare the eighteen year old was swim meet outside the Marriott hotel and credit write our tenth when she was attacked. All this immediately came up again at a heavy his honor my late and they. I looked down and I actually get getting old. One witness remembers watching the croc grabbed humble and drag her into the ocean. 1145 in midnight they started screaming and down south. Me in my friends you know we just we jumped out in the rain and the group watched pummeled battling the crocodile its teeth digging into a right Sheehan and then her left uncle. Hamels mom who was back in the US learned about the attack over fees time. I see hurt you know crying and is asking for help. You know she multiple time that’s for an ambulance in the statement Mary Ott same. We can confirm that appropriate signage as well as night patrolling and red flags are properly in place but pummel says no one warned her about a possible crocodile attack. She says there was only a small warning sign. Mostly in Spanish that was not lit up at night. And the first crocodile attack in that era and another woman was reportedly. On staying each injured when ET. Megan thank jail.

