watch:-bull-jumps-into-crowd-at-idaho-rodeo

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Bull jumps into crowd at Idaho rodeo
A bull. Very angry and but little very very eager. It’s they really do you eat everything.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{“duration”:”0:33″,”description”:”No injuries were reported after a bull jumped towards crowd at a rodeo in Idaho.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/US”,”id”:”79214938″,”title”:”Bull jumps into crowd at Idaho rodeo”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/bull-jumps-crowd-idaho-rodeo-79214938″}