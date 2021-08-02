Home News America WATCH: Bull jumps into crowd at Idaho rodeo
News America

WATCH: Bull jumps into crowd at Idaho rodeo

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch:-bull-jumps-into-crowd-at-idaho-rodeo

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Transcript for Bull jumps into crowd at Idaho rodeo

A bull. Very angry and but little very very eager. It’s they really do you eat everything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{“duration”:”0:33″,”description”:”No injuries were reported after a bull jumped towards crowd at a rodeo in Idaho.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/US”,”id”:”79214938″,”title”:”Bull jumps into crowd at Idaho rodeo”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/bull-jumps-crowd-idaho-rodeo-79214938″}

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Presidential guards were ‘nowhere to be found’ during...

How misogynoir is oppressing Black women athletes

They placed a call, then pulled the trigger....

1 of the 5 people shot on Bourbon...

A rare species thought to be extinct is...

Mollie Tibbetts’ convicted killer loses bid for new...

Families of mass shooting victims sue maker of...

Republican senator under scrutiny after new video surfaces

Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive and had ‘flu-like...

Bill and Melinda Gates finalize their divorce

Leave a Reply