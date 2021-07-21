Home News America WATCH: Brisbane celebrates 2032 Olympics win with fireworks
News America

WATCH: Brisbane celebrates 2032 Olympics win with fireworks

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch:-brisbane-celebrates-2032-olympics-win-with-fireworks

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Transcript for Brisbane celebrates 2032 Olympics win with fireworks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{“duration”:”0:29″,”description”:”Fireworks light up the sky throughout the Australian city of Brisbane as it celebrates being selected host of the 2032 Olympics.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/International”,”id”:”78977752″,”title”:”Brisbane celebrates 2032 Olympics win with fireworks”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/International/video/brisbane-celebrates-2032-olympics-win-fireworks-78977752″}

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

WATCH: Japan Air Self-Defense Force aerobatics team draws...

Biden to take stage at CNN town hall...

Perseverance rover prepares to collect Martian samples that...

Doctor: Patients ‘beg me for the vaccine’ before...

US and Germany reach deal on controversial pipeline...

Biden names ambassadors to Canada, Slovenia and Austria

See what Liz Cheney had to say about...

Huge swathes of Siberia are on fire. See...

Argentina creates an ID for nonbinary people

Harvey Weinstein, in a wheelchair, pleads not guilty...

Leave a Reply