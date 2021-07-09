Home SPORTS Watch Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times
Watch Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants

On Sunday, September 26, Atlanta Falcons face the New York Giants in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

  • Who: Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants

  • When:Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m.

  • Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Atlanta Falcons schedule or New York Giants schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

Watch Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times originally appeared on NBCSports.com

