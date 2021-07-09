Home Business Watch American Airlines passengers all put their hands on their heads for landing because of a ‘possible security threat’
An American Airlines plane taking off.

Passengers on an American Airlines flight on Wednesday were ordered to put their hands on their head before landing, a Fox News report said. Joshua Olson/Getty Images

  • American Airlines detected a “possible security threat” on a flight to Miami this week, Fox reported.

  • Passengers were told to put their hands on their heads before the plane landed, a tweet said.

  • “Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal, and the aircraft was inspected,” American said.

American Airlines ordered passengers on a flight from Los Angeles to Miami on Wednesday to put their hands on their heads before landing because of a potential security threat, a Fox News report said.

In Miami, the police boarded the plane and ordered passengers to wait in the terminal, the report said. This was because of a “possible security threat,” American told Fox. The outlet said the airline didn’t say what the threat was.

The police boarded with guns and appeared to arrest a man, Chris Nguyen, a passenger on the flight, tweeted.

“Passengers were ordered to put their hands on their heads for 45-60 minutes before landing,” Nguyen tweeted.

“Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal, and the aircraft was inspected by authorities,” an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox in a statement. “Safety and security is our top priority and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused.”

Nguyen also tweeted a video of passengers in a terminal, where he said they “were forced to wait after getting off the plane.”

