Home News America WATCH: Alligator found in Texas home hot tub
News America

WATCH: Alligator found in Texas home hot tub

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch:-alligator-found-in-texas-home-hot-tub

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Transcript for Alligator found in Texas home hot tub

Morning bit. Romer V to and you. Consumer. And generally. And equipment. Morning. That. Been done that we believe it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{“duration”:”1:02″,”description”:”Police caught and removed an alligator found in the homeowner’s backyard hot tub in Texas.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/US”,”id”:”79180119″,”title”:”Alligator found in Texas home hot tub “,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/alligator-found-texas-home-hot-tub-79180119″}

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday

WATCH: ICU nurse describes toll of working amid...

WATCH: Rescued river otter pup gets care at...

Sprinter tests positive for human growth hormone

‘My heart was totally broken’: The agony of...

Xi Jinping’s Communist party is under fire overseas....

Great Britain wins mixed 4×100 meter swimming relay

Michigan father rushed into burning home to saves...

The pandemic turning point the White House didn’t...

Great Britain wins mixed 4×100 meter swimming relay

Leave a Reply