Watch a snippet of the final ‘Evangelion’ film, unveiled at Comic-Con@Home – NME.com

A clip from the upcoming film Evangelion 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon a Time has been released by Amazon Prime Video, which will give the movie a worldwide premiere next month.

The snippet, which premiered on Amazon’s Comic-Con@Home panel last Friday (July 23), features footage taken from the film’s main title sequence. The movie premieres on the streaming platform (in over 240 countries and territories, excluding Japan) on August 13, as revealed earlier this month.

The film picks up directly after its predecessor, 2012’s Evangelion 3.0: You Can (Not) Redo, and will conclude the film franchise also known as Rebuild of Evangelion, which reboots the hit 1995 anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Watch the clip below.

The Amazon Prime Video release will be an extended version of the film that debuted in Japanese cinemas on March 8, which was released as Evangelion 3.0+1.0. The film grossed more than 9billion yen (US$81.7million) in cinemas.

Hideaki Anno, who created the original series, has helmed all four films alongside co-directors Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama, and Mahiro Maeda.

These films, starting from 2007’s Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, will also be made available on the streaming platform for worldwide audiences upon the release of Evangelion 3.0+1.01.

In the virtual panel, Anno also revealed his plans to return to live-action filmmaking after concluding his work on the latest Evangelion film.

“Making a live-action video is totally different from animation,” he said, according to IGN. “Because I can do a lot of things that I can’t do with animation, that’s why I’m really looking forward to it. I want to do things that are only possible in live-action.”

Anno co-directed the 2016 blockbuster Shin Godzilla, which remains the highest-grossing Japanese-produced film in the Godzilla franchise.

Its spiritual successor Shin Ultraman, written and produced by Anno, was due for release in March before being postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Evangelion franchise, like the original anime, follows the journey of young mecha pilot Shinji Ikari, who joins a crew of fellow pilots Asuka Langley Shikinami (Asuka Langley Souryuu in the original series), Rei Ayanami, and Mari Illustrious Makinami to face off against mysterious, monstrous creatures known as Angels.