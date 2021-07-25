Home News America WATCH: 2 men rescued from top of truck amid flash flood
News America

WATCH: 2 men rescued from top of truck amid flash flood

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch:-2-men-rescued-from-top-of-truck-amid-flash-flood

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Transcript for 2 men rescued from top of truck amid flash flood

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{“duration”:”1:26″,”description”:”Two men were stranded on the top of a truck in dangerous flash floods that inundated parts of Arizona.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/US”,”id”:”79037821″,”title”:”2 men rescued from top of truck amid flash flood”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/men-rescued-top-truck-amid-flash-flood-79037821″}

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

South Korean network apologizes for offensive stereotyping

Parents of transgender boys on raising their sons...

Amazing photos from the Tokyo Olympics

US Covid cases up as vaccination rates fall

Pam Brown: Where’s the transparency Biden’s WH promised?

Jim Acosta: Fox News viewers may have a...

Americans’ optimism about country’s direction drops nearly 20...

Stunning upset in women’s cycling as unfancied Austrian...

Global phone hacks expose darker side of Israel’s...

At least three people killed in protests over...

Leave a Reply