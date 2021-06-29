Washington U study shows monthslong immunity after COVID-19 vaccines – STLtoday.com











Dr. Ryan Fields, professor of surgical oncology at Washington University School of Medicine, prepares a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the school’s campus near Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com



Christian Gooden







ST. LOUIS — Washington University researchers on Monday released a study further suggesting that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offer monthslong protection from the virus.

No one had yet studied whether the vaccines create persistent responses in key parts of the lymph nodes, the researchers said. Their data was published Monday in the journal Nature.

“This is evidence of a really robust immune response,” co-senior author Dr. Rachel Presti, an associate professor of medicine, said in a statement.

The vaccines have already been studied in large clinical trials. The original Pfizer vaccine trial included nearly 38,000 participants, and tracked the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals who became infected with COVID-19 over the course of months. But the study released Monday looked at the mechanism by which the body responds to the virus.

The researchers looked in structures within lymph nodes called germinal centers, which train immune cells to better recognize the virus and respond. The study included 14 people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both use mRNA technology, in order to teach the body’s cells to make proteins, or pieces of proteins, that trigger an immune response to the virus.