Washington sheriff’s deputy fatally shot, two suspects in custody | TheHill – The Hill

Two suspects are in custody after a sheriff’s deputy in Washington state was fatally shot Friday night.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy on Saturday as Jeremy Brown, a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He was assigned as a detective.

The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting, the office said.

In a separate statement, the Vancouver Police Department said two persons of interest were detained by police, and law enforcement is “actively looking” for a third person. Multiple individuals fled the scene, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex, according to local NBC affiliate KGW.

Sgt. Brent Waddell of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that the deputy was taken to a local hospital, and he died at around 11:30 p.m. Details were not given about what led up to the shooting, KGW reported.

The sheriff’s office first confirmed that a deputy was killed on Friday, saying in a statement: “This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area.”

“Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times. The investigation is in its early stages and information will be release as it becomes available,” the force continued.

The Vancouver Police Department expressed its condolences on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with @ClarkCoSheriff today. We mourn the loss in our law enforcement family,” the department said.