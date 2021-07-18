washington-nationals-game-halted-after-shooting-outside-park

The Washington Nationals game was called to an abrupt halt on Saturday night after a shooting outside the stadium.

The team confirmed there was a shooting outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.

After initially telling fans to stay in their seats due to an “incident” outside, they were then told to exit the stadium through the Centerfield or Right Field gates.

The game was in the seventh inning when fans heard loud pops outside the park. The game was halted as fans were seen heading for the concourse and some even exited the stands onto the field and into the dugouts.

It was not immediately clear what happened in the shooting or if anyone was injured.

The Nationals were losing, 8-4, at the time of the delay. It was not clear if the game was called off.

A 6-year-old child was killed in a shooting in Washington, D.C., overnight with officials holding a press conference to announce a $60,000 reward for information into the shooting. Homicides have been on the rise in the city since 2017, according to city crime data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.