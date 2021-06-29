washington-governor-warns-heat-wave-concerns-will-happen-elsewhere

JUST WATCHED
Governor warns heat wave concerns will happen elsewhere
More Videos …
MUST WATCH
US cities in the Northwest are all reporting their hottest temperatures on record in a wave that has more heat in store. CNN’s Don Lemon discusses with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
Source: CNN
Latest Videos (16 Videos)
Governor warns heat wave concerns will happen elsewhere
New photos show damage at condo taken 36 hours before collapse
Sen. Warner reacts to airstrikes on US base in Syria
Three percenter at Trump rally warns of future violence
Former daughter-in-law of Trump exec on potential of him flipping
Couple explains why they aren’t leaving sister tower of collapsed condo
See Ocasio-Cortez’s response to Taylor Greene’s insult
Mother of young boy, couple married 58 years among victims identified in Florida condo building collapse
‘Worst case scenario’: Reporter on hot-air balloon crash in New Mexico
Record heat builds across both the West and the Northeast
Al Gore: This is about the future of humanity
Engineer raised concerns about structural damage at Surfside condominium in 2018 report
Romney on Biden’s infrastructure walk-back: I trust the President
Chauvin publicly speaks to Floyd family for the first time
Tapper asks Gupta: What are the chances people can still be rescued alive?
‘Have hope’: Hear fire chief’s emotional message to families
NY prosecutors warn Trump Org. See ex-prosecutor’s reaction
See More
Don Lemon Tonight
US cities in the Northwest are all reporting their hottest temperatures on record in a wave that has more heat in store. CNN’s Don Lemon discusses with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
Source: CNN