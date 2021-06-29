Home NEWS Washington governor warns heat wave concerns will happen elsewhere
Washington governor warns heat wave concerns will happen elsewhere

    Governor warns heat wave concerns will happen elsewhere

US cities in the Northwest are all reporting their hottest temperatures on record in a wave that has more heat in store. CNN’s Don Lemon discusses with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Don Lemon Tonight

US cities in the Northwest are all reporting their hottest temperatures on record in a wave that has more heat in store. CNN's Don Lemon discusses with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

