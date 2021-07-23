‘Was I not the one scoring?’ – Ambani insists he holds Kenya’s scoring record

The former international faults those responsible for capturing data for giving out wrong facts, and that he holds the Kenyan top-flight record

Former Kenya international forward Boniface Ambani insists he holds the Football Kenya Federation Premier League goals record after stating he scored 26 goals in the 2006 season while with Tusker FC.

The number of goals the now 38-year-old scored have been questioned, considering the fact that past records show in the aforementioned season the former forward scored 21 goals.

It is something Ambani insists is wrong and he is sure of the number of goals he scored for the Brewers.

Why is Ambani questioning the ‘facts’?

“My record remains 26 goals scored while at Tusker, and if it is not there it is not my mistake, was I not the one scoring?” Ambani posed a question to Goal.

“The problem is that some goals were not even recorded. The one who wrote 21 is not even sure; I am sure because I scored them.

“For example, we went to Kisumu, played against Kisumu Posta, and beat them 4-1. I scored a hat-trick in that match but there was nowhere it was captured.

“So when someone misses information like that, is the mistake mine?”

Who holds the record?

In Kenyan history, according to the records, former Gor Mahia striker Maurice Ochieng is the only one to have scored 26 goals in the 1976 season as K’Ogalo went on to win the league crown.

The player who came closest to matching or breaking that record is ex-Tusker forward Allan Wanga, who scored 23 goals while with the Ruaraka-based side in 2007, which was his debut season.

Jesse Were, who coincidentally also played for the 11-time league champions, comes in the third position with 22 goals. The goals came in 2016, and after the end of that season, Zambian heavyweights Zesco United came for his signature.

This season, Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito has been in good form and has so far scored 22 goals for the Slum Boys this season.

The 25-year-old is keen on breaking the record considering his team has seven games remaining to complete the season.