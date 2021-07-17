Warzone players dissatisfied as July ban wave removes 50K hackers – Dexerto

The July wave of bans have come through to Warzone as Raven Software removed over 50,000 hackers. But players are still not happy and are not being shy about their feelings.

There has been quite the buzz around the Warzone community lately with games being ruined by hackers. Whether it’s going invisible, walling, or just aim-botting, the community has been asking for action to be taken against these cheaters.

Warzone players received some good news regarding hackers, but it still isn’t the answer the community is looking for.

While around 50,000 hackers were banned on July 16 by Raven Software, the community seems not to think this will help the free-to-play game’s cheater problem.

New Warzone ban wave from @RavenSoftware 👨‍⚖️ Hopefully this means less “pants” tags ruining matches. pic.twitter.com/lI9cjjmROI — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) July 16, 2021

Warzone ban waves not enough, fans want anti-cheat

According to Activision, Warzone has over 100 million players so the community feels that banning less than 1% of the player base will not fix the issue of hackers running through Verdansk.

People took their frustration to the Twitter replies, with one by the name of ‘internalcnflct’ laughing at the devs because the hackers will be able to make new accounts.

50,000 accounts banned, 50,000 more were made! 🤣 — Mystery (@internalcnflct) July 16, 2021

Other players were all asking the same question: when will there be a proper anti-cheat in the game?

‘DeltaKila’ is tired of hackers and wants to know if the devs are ready to get serious about it.

Two-factor authentication would be great in order to avoiding multiple accounts.. I’m actually curious to see if your anti-cheat update is finally serious or if you are going to take us for idiots one more time. — Rebecca (@DeltaKila) July 16, 2021

Warzone streamer Stukawaki was permanently banned live on stream in the middle of a tournament. Turns out someone hacked into his account and was cheating in Warzone lobbies. Warzone does have a two-factor authentication system and when players set it up they’ll receive two Double Battle Pass XP Tokens.

Banned for being too good?

Brett Hayes along with other people are claiming that the devs are banning people that are not even hacking. So it raises attention to what Raven Software’s “anti-cheat” system consists of.

You’re booting people off that haven’t even cheated. — Brett Hayes (@purple_hayes09) July 16, 2021

Other replies include people posting their Activision IDs claiming they were wrongfully banned while playing the game.

Raven Software have not made it public what goes into their banning process or their plans for a proper anti-cheat, but the community will not let them hear the end of it until it happens. Ban waves don’t seem to be cutting it anymore.