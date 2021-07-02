warriors’-steph-curry-reacts-to-suns,-chris-paul-advancing-to-the-nba-finals

After dropping game five to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers at home, the Phoenix Suns had to return to Hollywood for game six of the Western Conference Finals. With a second chance at advancing to the NBA Finals, the Suns didn’t miss.

Chris Paul powered the Suns with a sizzling 41 point performance on 16-of-24 shooting from the floor. The veteran point guard got red-hot from long distance, drilling seven triples on eight attempts from beyond the arc. Paul tacked on eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes.

Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton each added double-figure scoring efforts on the way to a blowout win over the Clippers for the Suns in game six, 130-103.

Led by Paul and Booker, the Suns will advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Following the Suns’ win in the Western Conference Finals, a member of the Golden State Warriors chimed in on social media. Three-time champion Steph Curry congratulated the Suns and Paul on Twitter for getting the Finals.

Via @StephenCurry30 on Twitter:

