warren-buffett-backed-byd-sold-fewer-all-electric-cars-than-before-the-pandemic-–.

BEIJING — Chinese automaker BYD sold fewer all-electric passenger cars in the first six months of this year than the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, said Monday it sold 20,016 all-electric passenger cars in June for a total of 93,440 units in the first half of the year — double the year-ago figure.

But that growth still fell short of sales of 95,779 all-electric passenger cars in the first six months of 2019.