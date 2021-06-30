WarnerMedia hires Monika Oomen and Lars Wagner for Kids EMEA leadership team – BroadcastProME.com

Both execs will report to Vanessa Brookman, who was promoted to WarnerMedia’s head of kids for EMEA at the end of last year.

WarnerMedia has announced two new additions to the newly-formed leadership team for its kids’ business in EMEA. Monika Oomen has been appointed Head of Brand, Communications and Franchise Management, Kids EMEA and Lars Wagner as Head of Kids Channels, CEE.

Taking up the role with immediate effect, Monika Oomen reports to Vanessa Brookman, Head of Kids EMEA. Oomen is responsible for developing and implementing brand and communication strategy across the region for the company’s kids and family brands Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito and Boing, including its franchises and services across linear and digital platforms. Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Oomen served in a number of senior positions at Disney, most recently as Executive Director, Marketing Strategy for the EMEA region.

Also reporting into Brookman, Lars Wagner will take up the position as Head of Kids Channels, CEE starting July 1. Wagner will be responsible for curating and managing the WarnerMedia Kids platforms in the CEE region, including VOD services, linear channels, YouTube, websites and social media. In the role, Wagner will lead the local Programming, Presentation, Marketing, PR and Digital teams. Wagner joins WarnerMedia with more than 13 years of experience in the kids and family business. He served as Chief Marketing Officer at Playmobil and worked most recently at Schleich, developing their content strategies. Prior to this, Wagner launched and managed several other premium entertainment brands at Disney, ViacomCBS and Discovery across all digital touchpoints, including online video content, social media platforms and interactive gaming apps.

Speaking about the new appointment, Vanessa Brookman, Head of Kids, WarnerMedia EMEA, said: “Monika and Lars bring a wealth of expertise in the kids and family entertainment field and have demonstrated excellence when it comes to innovation, leadership and digital proficiency. They have outstanding track records in building strong and profitable brands, services, and products. We have very big ambitions for our Kids and Family business both when it comes to our highly successful existing portfolio and the exciting development of the HBO Max Kids and Family offering, and I’m convinced that Monika and Lars will help us excel in achieving our goals.”

Monika Oomen, Head of Brand, Communications and Franchise Management, Kids EMEA, WarnerMedia, added: “I’m thrilled to be joining a company with brands so immensely loved by kids and families across the globe. In particular, I am delighted to be involved in how we can harmonise the delivery of high-quality kids and family content with relevant, global subjects such as climate change with initiatives like Climate Champions. With an incredibly strong content pipeline ahead and the recently re-branded Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, I can’t think of a more inspiring place to work. I’m looking forward to building on the strong legacy and quality of content and creating destinations embracing the future of kids entertainment.”

Lars Wagner, Head of Kids Channels, CEE, WarnerMedia, commented: “WarnerMedia has an admirable dedication to the best quality content for children and their families, and a very talented team that I can’t wait to join. To me, the mission of inclusion that the WarnerMedia kids brands are championing is an exciting and important one. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the continued success in building a modern kids and family business across the CEE region.”