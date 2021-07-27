Warner Bros Takes Global On SXSW Multi-Award Winner ‘The Fallout’ For HBO Max – Deadline

Warner Bros. Pictures has picked up global rights to Megan Park’s SXSW multi-award-winning feature The Fallout.

The pic will be released exclusively on HBO Max where the service is available globally, and be distributed by Warner Bros in the balance of international markets.

The Fallout follows high schooler Vada (Jenna Ortega) as she navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family and friends, as well as her view of the world, are forever altered.

The cast also includes Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley.

Park, an actress who starred in ABC Family’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager and made the music video “Watch” for Billie Eilish, made her feature directorial debut here with Fallout which won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards for Narrative Feature at SXSW as well as the Brightcove Illumination Award (which lauds a filmmaker on the rise at the Austin, TX festival). Park also wrote the movie.

“Making The Fallout was a journey I never expected to take and one that has changed me forever,” stated Park. “If by seeing this film just one teen feels less alone, less afraid, or somehow understood, that will make the journey worth every step.”

“What Megan Park has created with The Fallout is a sensitive and moving story, marking a stunning debut behind the camera, with an exceptional young cast led by a revelatory and powerful performance by Jenna Ortega and an emotionally impactful turn from Maddie Ziegler,” said Carolyn Blackwood, Chief Operating Officer, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

“We shot the film during the height of Covid and despite all the stoppages and setbacks, we knew we had to tell this story now. HBO Max is the perfect home for this film, and we are pleased to be working with the whole team at Warner Bros. to bring the film to audiences around the world,” added producers Shaun Sanghani, David Brown, Rebecca Miller and Cara Shine in a joint statement.

Sanghani’s SSS Entertainment, Brown’s Clear Horizon companies produced alongside Miller, Shine and Todd Lundbohm. Joannie Burstein and Giulia Prenna also produced. The film was financed by SSS Film Capital, Clear Media Finance, and 828 Media Capital.