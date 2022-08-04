warner-bros.-discovery-weighs-free-ad-supported-streaming-plan

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.



WBD 4.61%



is exploring launching a free, ad-supported streaming service, its chief executive said, the latest effort by a streaming giant to reach a broader audience as the competition for users intensifies.

The newly combined company, the result of Discovery’s merger with AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia earlier this year, will first focus on combining its two main streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, executives said during a call with investors following the company’s quarterly results. The combined subscription platform will initially be rolled out in the U.S. next summer, said JB Perrette, the company’s CEO of global streaming.

Once that service has been launched, “we see potential and are exploring a fast or free ad supported offering,” Chief Executive David Zaslav said.

As the number of streaming options has exploded in the past three years, many companies are looking to offer lower-cost versions to their services in an effort to boost their user base. The industry’s two biggest players, Netflix Inc. and

Walt Disney Co.

’s Disney+, are both working on launching lower-priced, ad-supported versions of their platforms.

In its first quarterly earnings report as a combined entity, Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday said it had 92.1 million subscribers across its streaming platforms, up about 1.7 million from the first quarter. That compares with 220.7 million for Netflix and 205.6 million for Disney, whose services include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, according to the companies’ most recently released figures.

Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday swung to a $3.42 billion loss in the second quarter, which it said was partly due to charges related to the merger.

The company’s shares were down 12% in after-hours trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery has moved aggressively to rein in spending since the merger was completed, pulling the plug on streaming service CNN+ just weeks after its launch and canceling movies and shows that had been approved by previous leadership. That included deciding not to release the superhero movie “Batgirl” despite the fact that it had already been filmed.

“We’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it,” Mr. Zaslav said during the call.

Mr. Zaslav said the company’s new approach was to put more emphasis on content quality. “It’s not about how much,” he said. “It’s about how good.”

The streaming landscape has become increasingly fragmented in recent years, giving users an array of options. HBO Max, Discovery+, Disney+,

Apple Inc.’s

Apple TV+,

Comcast Corp.’s

Peacock have entered the field since 2019, while

Paramount Global

has rebranded and expanded its CBS All Access service, now known as Paramount+. All are fighting for market share with more established players including Netflix, Hulu and

Amazon.com Inc.’s

Prime Video.

Among these services, Peacock already offers a free, ad-supported tier of its platform, competing with a flurry of other players including Fox Corp.’s Tubi, Paramount Global’s Pluto TV, Amazon’s Freevee and Comcast’s Xumo. Long derided as the second-class citizens of streaming, these services have grown considerably in reach, while streaming’s biggest player, Netflix, has lost subscribers for two quarters in a row.

Write to Lillian Rizzo at Lillian.Rizzo@wsj.com