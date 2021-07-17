Warframe Update Today (July 17) – Patch Notes For PC And Console – DualShockers

A new hotfix for the Warframe Sister of Parvos update has arrived today.

Even though Digital Extremes released an update a few days ago to resolve some of the issues, many players are still experiencing a number of issues while playing the game.

But before we move ahead, let me remind you that today is the big day for all Warframe players as the TennoCon 2021 has begun. The live stream will also reveal a new expansion titled New War, so you can check all the details on how to watch it below:

Warframe Server Status

Update (1/2): A lot of players are facing difficulty in accessing the game and many are wondering if Warframe servers are down.

Well, we just heard from the developers who have confirmed that there are issues with the website and Warframe servers are down due to the high volume of traffic during Tennocon 2021 which is live right now. The team is working on resolving this issue and we will update this article once the servers are up and running.

We’re experiencing some technical difficulties with the Warframe website and in-game servers, Tenno. We’ve placed an emergency call with the Protea Geek Squad. Learn more: https://t.co/AMKfMcKePM — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) July 17, 2021

Update (2/2): The team has shared Warframe servers status and it is up and running again. So players can try restarting the game now.

We are seeing the servers starting to stabilize. We will continue to monitor and keep Protea’s Geek Squad on speed dial throughout the day. https://t.co/zFEZgOsrQo — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) July 17, 2021

Warframe Patch Notes – July 17

The new update version 2.01 (1.009.000) is now available to download on PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox One. The latest patch notes include weapon changes, bug fixes, stability fixes, and other hotfixes.

Check out the complete details of the Warframe update today:

Weapon Changes:

Reverted the Melee Follow Through changes that unintentionally went out in 30.5. This was an experimental change we tried out in development, but it should have been reverted before release. https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1271197-numerous-melee-weapon-classes-recieved-undocumented-follow-through-nerfs/page/3/?tab=comments#comment-12216792

Added 60% fall off to the Tenet Tetra Alt Fire area-of-effect as intended.

Normalized the Kuva Grattler Arch Gun stats with Heavy Weapon as intended and exposed said stats in the Arsenal: Impact Damage from 100 to 50 Area-of-effect Damage from 205 to 155

Removed Headshot Damage bonus on the Tenet Agendus projectile.

Changes:

Favourited friends now move to the top of the invite screen!

Updated Yareli’s Sea Snares description to include the increase of 5 water globules.

Fixes:

Fixed accounts being unable to login if they had more than 1 vendor purchases with cooldowns expiring in the same login.

Fixed functionality loss when clicking through Ergo Glast’s Tenet Offerings too quickly.

Fixed Headshots dealing double damage if it bleeds over from Shields to Health.

Fixed Hounds giving only 100 Mastery per level instead of 200 Mastery per level.

Fixed a Traded Sister (therefore Converted) not starting at the expecting Star Chart node.

Fixed Specters/Hounds not needing to be killed if a Host migration occured at the start of a Sister showdown Railjack mission.

Fixed the “Eliminate the Target” objective not updating after you’ve Vanquished or Converted your Kuva Lich until you kill a Thrall.

Fixed receiving unsellable duplicates of Sister Ephemeras that created Inventory clutter with no way to remove. In a future Hotfix Sister Ephemera duplicates will be removed from Inventories – Spring cleaning!

Fixed Grineer Arc Traps not dealing damage when Yareli is on Merulina.

Fixed Mods or Energy pickups being Vacuumed not being picked up if Yareli’s Merulina was cast at a precise moment.

Fixed inability to start a K-Drive race while on Yareli’s Merulina.

Fixed cases of Pistol projectiles going the wrong way when fired on a K-Drive.

Fixed Transferring to the Operator while standing beside Volt’s Electric Shield resulting in auto picking up the Shield.

Fixed Kuva Lich/Sister Vanquished rewards lingering in the End of Mission screen for missions played after the successful showdown.

Fixed inability to Chat Link Corrupted Holokeys.

Fixed the Hexis Left Arm Plate not aligning properly on Gara Prime.

Fixed another case of the new Syndicate Emotes looking weird on Operators.

Fixed “Available Sessions” window showing Legendary Rank 1 players as MR31.

Fixed Hovering over a player that is Mastery Rank Legendary 1 in the Trade screen stating Mastery Rank 31.

Fixed Railjack Crew members playing erroneous transmissions.

Fixed the Falcor quick throw losing velocity when hitting anything.

Fixed friendly AI not being able to use the Tenet Envoy.

Fixed the Tenet Grigori’s disc not being destroyed on client.

Fixed issues with Yareli’s Noggle missing some attachments.

Fixed Lavos and Hildryn being able to roll Energy-based Helminth Invigorations.

Fixed Venari being unable to Heal players properly.

Fixed Corpus Security Nodes having too much health after a Host Migration.

Fixed the Railjack ‘Kill Commander’ objective not updating after being killed.

Fixed the Kompressa’s disarmed model being the Stug.

Fixed an issue with K-Drive stats showing red when it should in-fact show green as a positive change (Jump Charge).

Fixed inability to change The Arbiters of Hexis Chest Plate Energy colours.

Fixed certain Glyphs not tinting with player UI themes in the Squad icon menu.

Fixed the opened Map disappearing quickly after opening it in Captura.

Fixed a script error when casting Khora’s Venari ability.

Fixed a script error when using the Archwing Slingshot.

Fixed the Foundry trying to start or claim jobs twice even though you only pressed the button once.

Fixed Yareli getting knocked off Merulina even when Primed Sure Footed is equipped.

The above-mentioned details have been taken from the official patch notes released for the Warframe update today.

