Warframe Sisters Of Parvos Update – Details, Release Date, New Frame And More – TheGamer

Warframe’s Sisters of Parvos update is finally here, bringing Yareli, new weapons, and a bunch more to the space-ninja simulator. The free content is available on all platforms, and it should give both new and experienced players alike plenty of reasons to jump back into Warframe.

Sisters of Parvos’ big draw is Yareli – a new aquatic Frame that uses the power of the ocean to obliterate her foes. You’ll also find a new Corpus Lich System with new weapon rewards, along with a Parazon rework, melee weapon rebalance, and a whole lot more.

“At Digital Extremes we’re constantly evolving existing systems as well as building new content to appeal to both active and new players,” Sheldon Carter, chief operating officer at Digital Extremes, said. “With the Sisters of Parvos update, we’re challenging our active players to confront the Sisters to unlock new rewards. With the addition of Yareli, new players can quickly acquire our newest Warframe to help save the Ventkids of Fortuna. Not to mention there is an expansive amount of new loot and cosmetics for all players.”

Warframe’s Sisters of Parvos update includes the following content:

New Corpus Lich System with Weapon Rewards

Kuva Lich System Enhancements with New Battles and Rewards

New Void Storms Rewards and New Syndicate Armor

Parazon Rework and Melee Weapon Rebalance

Companion Changes, Helminth Additions, and Legendary Rank #1

New Steel Path Rewards, Ember Deluxe, and New TennoGen Bundles

Supporter Pack Available as an Optionable Purchase

As for Yareli, Digital Extremes is calling her one of the “most accessible new Warframes” in the game. With a variety of crowd-control and damage-over-time attacks, she can easily take charge of the battlefield and give you a few extra seconds to determine your next move.

Sisters of Parvos isn’t the only big Warframe news this month. On July 17, the sixth annual TennoCon will take place, giving us a closer look at what’s on the horizon for the ever-popular game.

To learn more about the Sisters of Parvos update, head over to the official Warframe website.

