Warframe Corrupted Holokey: What the Corrupted Holokey is for – VG247

Warframe Corrupted Holokey is a new item introduced in the Sisters of Parvos update, and you’ll want to get your hands on plenty of them.

Corrupted Holokeys are an easier way to get Tenet Weapons, though you may be farming them for a while depending on your luck.

It’s worth your time if the constant Sister chase is wearing you down, though. Here’s everything you need to know about them, including the Corrupted Holokey drop rate.

Warframe Corrupted Holokeys

The main reason you’ll want to spend time in Void Storm missions gathering Corrupted Holokeys is to get Tenet Weapons. Ergo Glast sells a new Tenet Weapon each week, but you won’t get every Tenet Weapon here. Instead, you’ll get one of four new melee Tenet Weapons:

Tenet Agendus

Tenet Exec

Tenet Livia

Tenet Grigori

You can obtain these in any Relay area, regardless of reputation, and the cost is always 40 Corrupted Holokeys. Plan on completing at least a dozen or more Void Storm missions each week if you want to go this route for obtaining Tenet Weapons.

Tenet Weapons purchased with Corrupted Holokeys have a random chance of a boosted stat as well.

How to get Warframe Corrupted Holokey

The only way to get Corrupted Holokeys is completing Void Storm missions. The Sisters of Parvos update added Corrupted Holokeys as a new Void Relic item. As with every other Void Relic reward, these have a random chance of dropping. That means you’ll need to play through several missions before you get what you want.

Fortunately, Corrupted Holokeys come in multiples. They also have a higher drop rate than most other Void Storm relics.

Warframe Corrupted Holokey drop rate

Regardless of which planet you’re completing a mission on, the Corrupted Holokey drop rate is 37.5%. However, the number of Corrupted Holokeys obtained changes with each planet.

Earth – 2 Corrupted Holokeys

– 2 Corrupted Holokeys Venus – 2 Corrupted Holokeys

– 2 Corrupted Holokeys Neptune – 3 Corrupted Holokeys

– 3 Corrupted Holokeys Saturn – 4 Corrupted Holokeys

– 4 Corrupted Holokeys Pluto – 5 Corrupted Holokeys

– 5 Corrupted Holokeys Veil – 6 Corrupted Holokeys

