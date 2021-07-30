ward-congress:-court-suspends-imo-apc-congress

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court has suspended the All Progressive Congress (APC) on its congresses scheduled for Saturday.

This was contained by the presiding judge, Valentine Oriji, who gave the order on Friday, while ruling on a suit filed by Okey Anyikwa, the APC chairman of Ideato south LGA.

The applicant had approached the court for an injunction restraining the APC from going ahead with Saturday’s congresses because of the judgement of the appeal court that upheld the tenure of the state executives elected in 2018.

After the proceedings, the judge ordered that all actions regarding the APC congresses in the state should be stayed, pending the hearing of the application slated for August 10.

The judge also threatened to invalidate the outcome of the congresses if the party disregards the position of the court.

Meanwhile, party members like Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, had called for the suspension of the congresses following the supreme court verdict on the Ondo gubernatorial poll.

Keyamo had asked the party to sack Buni and anyone holding any executive position on the committee and immediately suspend the planned congresses.

He said this is to avoid legal battles since the competence of Buni to hold the position of chairman has been questioned by the supreme court.

But Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy president of the senate, said the constitution does not prevent Buni from chairing the party’s caretaker committee.