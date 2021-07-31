Home News Africa Ward Congress: APC Members Stop INEC From Imposing Candidates In Olorunda
News Africa

Ward Congress: APC Members Stop INEC From Imposing Candidates In Olorunda

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ward-congress:-apc-members-stop-inec-from-imposing-candidates-in-olorunda

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) escaped attack earlier today when members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 4, Olorunda Local Government of the State of Osun, attempted to lynch her when she attempted to read out a prepared list of some people as winners of the party’s congress in the ward.

This is just as a member of The Osun Progressives (TOP), Kayode Akinwale, was attacked and injured by hoodlums allegedly led by a member of the Caretaker Management Committee of the local government, Mr Seun Ajewole.

Bioreports gathered the INEC official was brought to the Fire Brigade, Atelewo, Osogbo, the collation centre for the ward by some government officials.

When she got to the collation centre, the INEC official reportedly brought out an already prepared list of acclaimed winners of the congress and attempted to read it out to the APC members.

But the party members rejected her move and collected the list from her.

The medium gathered that a former lawmaker representing Olorunda State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon Wasiu Adebayo, rescued the INEC officials from being attacked.

Adebayo drove the woman to her office, it was gathered.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Zamfara Police rescue 2 kidnapped Kebbi students

Prophet makes fresh revelations about Gov Wike, Nnamdi...

Youths in Rivers State suspend 7 days protest...

Sex-starved marriage heading for destruction – Bishop Oyedepo...

Mother of kidnapped Bethel Baptist School students begs...

Tokyo Olympics: Three Nigerian athletes qualify for finals

Hushpuppi: Police commission suspends Abba Kyari over FBI...

Anti-drug Officers Recover 35 Wraps Of Cocaine From...

Some Indians in Nigeria to harvest human parts...

Why I’m Sanwo-Olu’s fan — Pa Adebanjo –...

Leave a Reply