ward-congress:-apc-members-stop-inec-from-imposing-candidates-in-olorunda

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) escaped attack earlier today when members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 4, Olorunda Local Government of the State of Osun, attempted to lynch her when she attempted to read out a prepared list of some people as winners of the party’s congress in the ward.

This is just as a member of The Osun Progressives (TOP), Kayode Akinwale, was attacked and injured by hoodlums allegedly led by a member of the Caretaker Management Committee of the local government, Mr Seun Ajewole.

Bioreports gathered the INEC official was brought to the Fire Brigade, Atelewo, Osogbo, the collation centre for the ward by some government officials.

When she got to the collation centre, the INEC official reportedly brought out an already prepared list of acclaimed winners of the congress and attempted to read it out to the APC members.

But the party members rejected her move and collected the list from her.

The medium gathered that a former lawmaker representing Olorunda State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon Wasiu Adebayo, rescued the INEC officials from being attacked.

Adebayo drove the woman to her office, it was gathered.