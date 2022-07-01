Home NEWS War: You’ve made a big mistake – NATO tells Russia
War: You’ve made a big mistake – NATO tells Russia

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg has said that it was clear Russia underestimated Ukraine’s resistance.

According to him, President Vladimir Putin of Russia also underestimated the unity of the NATO military alliance, adding that Putin has made a big mistake.

“He [Putin] has made a big mistake; he totally underestimated the strength of Ukrainian armed forces,” he told CNN.

According to him, President Putin did not foresee the courage being displayed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine.

He also claimed that the Russian leader had failed in achieving one of his major objectives at the beginning of the war, which was to weaken the NATO alliance.

Stoltenberg believes that what is before Putin at this point is a more strengthened and stronger NATO with two new members, Finland and Sweden, the former which shares a border with Russia.

Stoltenberg added that he is ignoring Putin’s rhetoric and that he will “assess him on his actions.”

