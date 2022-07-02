War: We only have strong military – Finland worried over Russia’s nuclear weapons

The Finnish government has said that it has a strong traditional military and equipment such as their F-35s and so forth, but expressed worries that it cannot match the threat posed by Russia’s nuclear weapons.

The country’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, also told CNN that the war in Ukraine has broken Europe’s security architecture.

He spoke to CNN about the new world order few days after his country, Finland was formally invited alongside Sweden to join the NATO.

The Minister said his country could not maintain neutrality as Russia becomes a security threat.

“The loose talks about the nuclear weapons, the chemical weapons, leading the world back to the Cuba missile crisis during the Cold War.

“Yes we have a strong traditional military. We have our F-35s coming and so forth. But what if we’re threatened by unconventional weapons?

“I really think that the European security architects has been broken. There’s a new kind of iron wall between Russia and the other countries.

“And of course, it’s based on Russia’s aggression against its neighbor Ukraine,” he said, adding that the war “has changed the security atmosphere.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has since said that his country is not threatened, neither are they bothered about Finland and Sweden becoming members of the NATO alliance.