war:-us-sends-destroyers-to-spain-over-russian-threats

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the United States will send two new destroyers to the Rota Naval Station in Spain. This brings the total number of US destroyers based there to six.

“As I said before the war started, if Putin attacked Ukraine, the United States would enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the reality of a new European security environment,” he said alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

“Together, the new commitments will constitute an impressive display of allied unity and resolve and NATO’s 360 degree approach to our security.”

Then on Wednesday, Biden made announcements during this week’s NATO summit in Madrid to ramp up the American force posture as it looks to counter a more acute and aggravated Russian threat.

According to Biden, NATO is ready to meet Russian threats on land, sea and air with additional force posture commitments over the long term beyond the duration of the crisis.