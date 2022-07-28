War: They’re tired – US says 75,000 Russian troops killed, injured

The Joe Biden administration has said that over 75,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It told US lawmakers this during a classified briefing on Wednesday.

“We were briefed that over 75,000 Russians have either been killed or wounded, which is huge,” the official said, according to CNN.

“You’ve got incredible amounts of investment in their land forces, over 80% of their land forces are bogged down, and they’re tired.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a Democrat who serves on the House Armed Services Committee and recently visited Ukraine, told CNN. “But they’re still the Russian military.”

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov disputed the figure in regard to a bioreports report.

“This is not a statement from the American administration,” Peskov said during a call with journalists on Thursday.

“This is a newspaper article. Nowadays, even the most reputable newspapers do not shy away from spreading all sorts of fakes.

“This, unfortunately, is a practice that is becoming more and more common. This is how it should be treated.”