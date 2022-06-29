Home NEWS War: Syria recognizes two Ukrainian regions as independent nations
Syria has decided to formally recognize the “independence and sovereignty of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.”

This is according to Syrian State News Agency, SANA, CBN reports.

“In an expression of the common will and the desire to establish relations in all sectors, the Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of both the Luhansk People’s Republic [LPR] and the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR],” SANA reported, citing an official source in Syria’s foreign ministry.

“Communication with both countries will be established to agree on a framework for strengthening the relationships between our countries including initiating diplomatic relationships based on the established (diplomatic) rules,” the foreign ministry source added, according to SANA.

This makes Syria the only other country aside from Russia, to formally recognize the independence of the breakaway regions.

