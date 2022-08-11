Home NEWS War: Russian military aircrafts fly into Alaskan air defence identification zone
War: Russian military aircrafts fly into Alaskan air defence identification zone

by News
A third incident of Russian military aircraft flying into the Alaskan air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has been reported.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command made this known on Thursday being the third time between August 8 and 10.

A previous report on Tuesday by CNN carried two incidents of the Russian military aircraft flight into Alaska’s ADIZ

The ADIZ is international airspace adjacent to Alaska that extends in places more than 100 miles (more than 160 kilometers) from US territory.

In the interest of national security, the sake of national security, the United States of America’s military initiates identification procedures for aircraft in the ADIZ.

The day the third flight occurred has not, however, been disclosed by NORAD.

A photo of the second incident from the air was distributed by the US military, showing an F-22 flying within visual range of a Russian Il-20 aircraft.

