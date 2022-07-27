war:-russia-takes-major-action-against-europe

Russian energy giant Gazprom has imposed a further cut on gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20 percent of maximum capacity.

According to CNN, German network operator Gascade said in a statement Wednesday after Russian state-owned energy company had Monday said that gas flows would be reduced as it shuts down a turbine for repairs.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck reacted strongly on Monday, saying that “there is no technical reason for a reduction in deliveries.”

Gas had been flowing at 40 percent capacity after Russia slashed exports in response to Western sanctions.

To avoid a gas shortage in winter, Germany is currently trying to fill its gas storage facilities as quickly as possible. The facilities are currently filled to about 66 percent capacity, according to the German gas and electricity regulator.

On Tuesday, EU energy ministers agreed to a voluntary target to reduce gas usage by 15 percent between August and March 2023 in order to prepare for the winter.

Gas prices have spiked more than 20 percent since the start of the week.