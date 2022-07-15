War: Run for your lives, Russian soldiers are not humans – Ukrainian military tells citizens

The acting head of the Kherson region military administration, Dmytro Butriy, has told the citizens to run away from the region, saying that Russian soldiers are not human beings.

He said this while disclosing that 44 settlements in the area largely occupied by Russian troops have been liberated.

He, however, did not give a timescale but Ukrainian troops began an offensive in Kherson in May, recovering a number of villages since then.

Briefing the press on Thursday, he said that the residents were still suffering following constant bombardment from Russian forces.

“We urge people to evacuate to protect themselves and their families. Russian occupiers are not human,” he said, alleging that the occupiers had even shot civilian cars in convoys as they (the civilians) tried to escape the region.