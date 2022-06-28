War: Our missile only destroyed Western weapons – Russia reacts to Kremenchuk attack

The Russian Defense Ministry has reacted after its missile strike hit the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.

At least 18 people died while many others are still missing after the strike hit a shopping mall on Monday

The Russian ministry of defence, on its Telegram channel, said Russian “Aerospace Forces launched a strike with high-precision air-based weapons on hangars with weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries,” hitting a plant of “road machines.

The ministry said the shopping centre being talked about is non-functional.

Russia said as a result of a high-precision strike, the weapons and ammunition supplied by the West concentrated in the storage area for further shipment to the Ukrainian group of troops in Donbas, were hit.

The ministry said the detonation of the stored ammunition for Western weapons caused a fire in the shopping centre.

Dozens of people were said to have been in inside the mall when the missile struck.