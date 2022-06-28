Home NEWS War: Our missile only destroyed Western weapons – Russia reacts to Kremenchuk attack
NEWSNews Africa

War: Our missile only destroyed Western weapons – Russia reacts to Kremenchuk attack

by News
3 views
war:-our-missile-only-destroyed-western-weapons-–-russia-reacts-to-kremenchuk-attack

The Russian Defense Ministry has reacted after its missile strike hit the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.

At least 18 people died while many others are still missing after the strike hit a shopping mall on Monday

The Russian ministry of defence, on its Telegram channel, said Russian “Aerospace Forces launched a strike with high-precision air-based weapons on hangars with weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries,” hitting a plant of “road machines.

The ministry said the shopping centre being talked about is non-functional.

Russia said as a result of a high-precision strike, the weapons and ammunition supplied by the West concentrated in the storage area for further shipment to the Ukrainian group of troops in Donbas, were hit.

The ministry said the detonation of the stored ammunition for Western weapons caused a fire in the shopping centre.

Dozens of people were said to have been in inside the mall when the missile struck.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

War: Syria recognizes two Ukrainian regions as independent...

2023: Accord Party denies holding substitutive position for...

Nigerian jailed 235 years for N525m, €64,000 fraud,...

War: You’re doing great job, thank you –...

War: Spain sends clear warning to Russia

ASUU strike: Govt imposes ‘no work-no-pay’ policy on...

EPL: Real reason I left Chelsea for Inter...

EPL: Jack Wilshere set for Arsenal return

Teenagers, victims’ confessions that led to R Kelly’s...

EPL: Fernandez, Telles, Williams to leave Man United...

Leave a Reply