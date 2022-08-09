Home Uncategorized War: It’s suicidal – UN warns over Russia’s latest action
Uncategorized

War: It’s suicidal – UN warns over Russia’s latest action

by News
0 views

The United Nations has described as suicidal recent artillery and rocket fire around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in central Ukraine.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said that “any attack on nuclear power plants is a suicidal thing.”

Addressing reporters in Tokyo, Japan, according to CNN, the UN boss added, “I hope that these attacks will end.”

He further called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be given access to the plant.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is Europe’s largest and occupies an extensive site on the river Dnipro.

The nuclear power station was captured by Russian forces in early March and has continued operating at reduced capacity.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Five fundamental rights that shaped India

Unknown gunmen kill So-Safe Corps officer, abduct woman...

Why Israel hates the Palestinians so much

Energy crisis: What to do in case of...

Russian weapons in Ukraine ‘powered’ by Western parts:...

KCR is acting like another Nizam: Piyush Goyal

CP Olokode Disbands Surveillance Tactical Squad In Osun

Ben & Jerry’s to Take On Owner Over...

PM-led Niti meet today on strengthening NEP

Timeline: Israel’s attacks on Gaza since 2005

Leave a Reply