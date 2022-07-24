Home NEWS War: It will save our soldiers’ lives, rescue Ukraine – Zelensky sends message to Biden
NEWSNews Africa

War: It will save our soldiers’ lives, rescue Ukraine – Zelensky sends message to Biden

by News
0 views
war:-it-will-save-our-soldiers’-lives,-rescue-ukraine-–-zelensky-sends-message-to-biden

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has said his government appreciates the new defense aid package it got from the United States and President Joe Biden amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelensky said that the new power arms would save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and speed up the liberation of Ukraine’s lands from the Russian aggressor.

He disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Ukraine government officialThank you @POTUS for the new defense aid package for Ukraine.

“Critically important, powerful arms will save our soldiers’ lives, speed up the liberation of our land from the Russian aggressor.

“I appreciate the strategic friendship between our nations. Together to victory!” Zelensky tweeted.

Ukraine and Russia have been fighting for almost five months.

As of today, several casualties have already been recorded due to the war.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Florida Cup final: Tuchel makes honest confession as...

Transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo impressed by LaLiga club’s move...

Atiku challenges Tinubu to one hour TV interview

Ekiti: Ojudu meets Oyebanji, tasks Gov-elect on productive...

2023 presidency: Kwankwaso, Peter Obi told to publicly...

EPL: He doesn’t need a job – Cascarino...

Corps member to be prosecuted for ‘inciting public’...

Nigerian doctor charged in the UK with plotting...

Tension as union vows to barricade Imo govt...

Why some Nigerians said I did money rituals...

Leave a Reply