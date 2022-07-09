War: Don’t wait, evacuate as soon as possible – Ukraine leader warns residents

Ukraine’s Deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, has called on residents to evacuate the southern Kherson region.

“I urge you to evacuate as soon as possible, by all means. Don’t wait,” Vereshchuk said, according to CNN.

She warned that staying in the occupied districts is dangerous, adding that Russian forces could use them as human shields.

“People must look for an opportunity to leave because our Armed Forces will de-occupy. There will be huge battles,” she warned.

On Thursday, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia region military administration, said last month almost 40,000 evacuees arrived in Zaporizhzhia.